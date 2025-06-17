Hurricane meal kits given to hundreds of Brevard County seniors

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Aging Matters in Brevard and Florida Power and Light dropped off hurricane preparedness meal kits to seniors across Brevard County who are on the delivery list for Meals on Wheels.

“I mean any place that you have above-ground utility lines, you will lose it in a heavy enough storm,” said Rockledge resident Nick Hansen

Aging Matters in Brevard said partnerships like these are vital because money that’s not spent on efforts like are funds that could be used for other vital senior services, like Meals on Wheels, transportation, home care support and, when necessary, supporting individuals in special needs shelters.

“We have a 400-person waiting lost alone for our Meals on Wheels, so any dollar we can save in any way possible is important. Donations are lower than what they were, so we need that impact. And this is really, when you’re talking about 734 of our clients being served, that’s a major impact for the community,” said Aging Matters in Brevard president and CEO Tom Kammerdener.

Florida Power and Light said the boxed hurricane kits will reach customers statewide.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group