Hurricane Rafael remains a powerful Cat. 2 storm in Gulf after making landfall in Cuba

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Rafael continues to spin in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
Rafael remains a Category 2 storm after making landfall in western Cuba on Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning, Rafael has maximum sustained winds around 105 mph and is moving northwest at 12 mph.
The storm system is forecast to weaken as it moves to the west and away from Florida over the weekend.
Rafael will move almost due west over the next several days and could eventually make another landfall in Mexico.
