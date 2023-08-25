WATCH LIVE: Officials giving update on hydrogen peroxide leak at Lake Mary water treatment plant

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary firefighters are responding to a hydrogen peroxide leak at water treatment plant on Friday morning.

Lake Mary police said the 50% strength leak was reported at the treatment plant located at 263 Rinehart Road.

Police said at this time, there is no imminent danger to the public.

Police said Lake Mary firefighters, the Seminole County Hazmat Team, Seminole County Environmental Services, and the Department of Environmental Protection Emergency Response are all on scene assessing the incident.

Police said they will host a news conference to discuss the incident at 11 a.m. You can watch it live here.

