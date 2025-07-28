Iconic tree in Orlando’s College Park to be removed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some residents are pushing back regarding an iconic oak tree that Orlando officials say needs to be removed in Albert Park for park renovations.

According to city officials, the tree has been lying on its side, resting on a branch ever since damage was sustained during a storm in 2022.

While the tree is green and alive, it cannot thrive in its current position. Additionally, the gazebo is situated atop an old fountain that was originally installed in the 1960s.

The tree’s roots have grown into the fountain base, which may be to blame for the tree’s weakened condition, allowing it to be toppled in the storm.

Officials say to fulfill the shared vision for the park’s future, the fountain base must be removed. This, along with future street work on Edgewater Drive, would further weaken the tree’s root system.

An Orlando city spokesperson sent the following statement: “While we share the neighborhood’s disappointment in seeing this iconic tree reach its end of life, we are committed to planting a variety of trees in the park including 5 winged elms, 1 golden trumpet, 8 crape myrtles, and 5 high rise oaks, each designed to provide generations of residents with shade to enjoy the park’s new features. Even so, we understand that this tree holds immense sentimental value for our community, which is why we are offering residents with a fondness for this tree the opportunity to grow one of its seedlings for themselves. When it became apparent that the tree would not survive, members of our Parks Division collected acorns and nurtured seedlings, to be shared with the entire community. As a token of appreciation, 100 of these seedlings will be made available to residents who cherish their memories at Albert Park and wish to continue creating new ones with the beloved oak tree. We plan to make these seedlings available at the official ribbon cutting event for the Albert Park renovations in the fall. We hope that our residents will plant these seedlings and extend the legacy of this tree throughout all of College Park. Meanwhile, our investment into these parks will bring new memories to our community and beyond.”

