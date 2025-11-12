IDEA Lakeland celebrates completion of school expansion serving 750 Students

LAKELAND, Fla. — IDEA Lakeland celebrated a major milestone today with the completion of a significant campus expansion, marked by a ribbon-cutting event.

The charter school has tripled its classrooms, added art and music programs, and now serves more than 750 students in grades K through 7.

Families attending the event were able to explore the new facilities, including a cafeteria and playground, through student-led tours.

The expansion aims to enhance the educational experience by providing students with more space and resources.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group