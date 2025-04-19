‘If any school can get through it, it’s going to be us’: Students trying to stay resilient

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — FSU students, faculty, alumni, and family packed the lawn in front of Doak Campbell Stadium for a vigil honoring the victims of Thursday’s attack in the Student Union.

A new memorial is growing around the “Unconquered Statue” on the lawn. The statue depicts the spirit of Florida State University students.

Students packed the lawn outside the FSU football stadium, some with flowers and lights, and everyone with heavy hearts as they leaned on each other for strength and comfort.

“I’m angry, you’re angry, some of us are angry. Some of us are numb. I’m completely numb,” said FSU President Richard McCullough.

President Richard McCullough says what started out as a typical spring day quickly became the worst day for Seminole nation.

“This is the kind of trauma that changes people, and it changes a place, but it does not define us. It does not define us,” said McCullough.

Students are still trying to process the reality.

“I honestly didn’t believe it at first. You always see this stuff on the news. But for it to actually happen is definitely a surreal experience,” said Jacob Mark.

As students crowded the lawn and stood shoulder to shoulder, it marked the first step in healing. A process that won’t be easy. It’s also a journey where FSU wants students to know they’re not alone.

“In the midst of something like this, I think it’s important we keep fighting on,” said Jordan Stone.

Students created a new memorial around the “Unconquered Statue.” It’s full of candles, balloons, teddy bears, and notes. Students say the definition of Florida State strong is just what the statue says: We’re Unconquered.

“I really feel that today. I feel like it’s something really hard to go through, but if any school can get through it, it’s going to be us,” said Mark.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group