MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who claimed she was a “Kardashian” was arrested on battery charges after a confrontation with a neighbor, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Last week, Crystal Kohler, 35, approached her neighbor and said, “I’m a Kardashian. I’m going to (expletive) you up,” and then pushed the victim with both hands, deputies said.
When deputies asked Kohler why she did it, she said the neighbor was too “nosy,” according to an incident report.
The victim said she has ongoing issues with Kohler, who randomly yells at her for no reason.
Kohler remains in the Marion County Jail on a charge of simple battery.
