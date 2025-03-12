Immerse festival injects $1.5M into Orlando’s creative economy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A payout of $1.5 million went to local artists, vendors and event professionals involved with the weekend festival Immerse held Feb. 20-22, according to Cole NeSmith, the event’s founder and creative director.

“I started doing this to help cultivate a community where artists can live and work,” NeSmith said. “Helping artists achieve what they’re dreaming of throughout the year is an underlying tenant of what we do.”

Immerse Orlando is an annual, large-scale performing and interactive arts event which takes over downtown for a full weekend and is produced by the nonprofit Creative City Project.

