Immigration Attorney explains how Florida’s policies foster fear and uncertainty for residents

ORLANDO, Fla. — Over the last few months, Florida has become a battleground for anti-immigration policies, using fear-mongering tactics to justify severe legal measures.

The messages surrounding immigration law messaging have led to an atmosphere of suspicion and anxiety, not just among undocumented individuals but also among legal residents, businesses, and mixed-status families.

Many immigrants—documented and undocumented also—now live in fear of racial profiling, wrongful detainment, and family separations.

I think there is increased enforcement, but I don’t think just because you’re walking down the street, you’re at risk of immigration detaining you or law enforcement stopping you,” said Frank Symphorien-Saavedra, Board-Certified Attorney and Expert in Immigration and Nationality Law.

The immigration laws have created an environment of uncertainty. Immigration legal experts stress that knowledge and preparation are the best defenses.

Residents, regardless of status should stay informed, seek legal counsel, and avoid making decisions out of fear.

This comes as the state has pushed to take matters into its own hands by expanding state-level enforcement and working closely with ICE.

In February, Governor Ron Desantis enacted immigration laws SB 2-C and SB 4-C, increasing stricter immigration impacts.

The future of immigration laws in Florida is uncertain but volatile. Several key factors will shape the landscape in the coming years.

1. Legal Challenges and Federal Pushback:

Like challenging SB 1718 in court, arguing that it violates constitutional rights and federal authority over immigration laws.

2. Economic Consequences May Force Change:

The state’s agriculture, construction, and service industries could struggle to fill positions, forcing businesses and policymakers to reconsider policies if the state economy takes a hit.

3. Continued Fear and Displacement:

If policies remain harsh, the state could see a long-term decline in its immigrant workforce, further damaging industries that rely on them. Families may want to leave.

Regardless of immigration status, all Floridians should stay informed and proactive.

Symphorien-Saavedra emphasizes the importance of knowing your rights and taking proactive steps to ensure safety.

Know Your Legal Status – If you are a resident or undocumented, consult an immigration attorney to assess whether you qualify for any relief, such as asylum, DACA, or a green card. Carry Proper Documentation – For legal residents, carrying proof of residency can prevent unnecessary detainment. Undocumented individuals should know their rights if stopped by law enforcement. Understand the “Show Me Your Papers” Mentality – SB 1718 does not allow local police to randomly demand proof of immigration status.

It does increase collaboration between local authorities and federal immigration enforcement. Knowing how to handle interactions with law enforcement is critical.

Avoid Self-Incrimination – If approached by law enforcement or immigration officers, do not volunteer information about your immigration status. Instead, request an attorney and exercise the right to remain silent. Stay Informed and Not Afraid – Community organizations offer workshops, legal aid, and resources to help individuals understand the law.

