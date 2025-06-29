Increased rain chances shift inland toward Orlando this afternoon, heavy downpours possible

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are tracking better rain chances inland versus what we had yesterday.

We saw widespread showers especially in the coastal areas of Central Florida and now we will start to see these better rain chances in the mid-afternoon through the evening closer towards Orlando.

Severe thunderstorms are unlikely but cannot be ruled out. Our main threats will be 45 mph wind gust, lightning and the big one to watch is pockets of heavy rain.

Rain chances in the afternoon are likely to continue for the next week. For isolated areas in our region, rain totals could be up to 3 to 4 inches.

