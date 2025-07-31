Local

Infant killed by dog near Ormond Beach, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said an infant was killed by a dog near Ormond Beach.

Officials confirmed a 5-month-old is dead, but further details were not released.

Deputies said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is planning to share more details Thursday morning.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News

