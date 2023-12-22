International superstar wax figure debuts in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando fans will now be able to get up and close with the Grammy Award winner Harry Styles.

Orlando’s ICON Park Madame Tussauds has unveiled the eighth life-size Harry Styles wax figure.

Earlier this year, the museum revealed seven wax figures of Harry Styles that would go on display in cities across the globe, including London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney.

“Harry Styles is one of the most impactful and celebrated artists in the world, so it’s only fitting that fans in Orlando now have the opportunity to meet his newest wax figure up close and personally,” said Paul Gould, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando. “We’re honored to welcome Harry’s fans and music fans alike to come sing and dance with his figure at our attraction.”

The singer’s figure will show his iconic Kiwi pose and his 2023 Grammy Award outfit, where he won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for “Harry’s House”.

