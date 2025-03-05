Investigation launched into delayed hostage rescue inside Sanford gas station bathroom

SANFORD, Fla. — An investigation has been launched after a video surfaced online showing a hostage situation in Sanford.

The incident happened inside of a RaceTrac gas station last June.

Body camera video published online shows the police response after a woman was help hostage at knifepoint inside of the store’s bathroom.

Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said he first learned about the video on Sunday because the incident never made its way up the chain of command.

He believes what he saw on the video was enough to launch an investigation into why officers did not immediately go to into the bathroom to rescue the woman.

Two officers have been placed on administrative duties while this incident in this case is being investigated.

Smith said the video will be released after the investigation is complete.

