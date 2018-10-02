Investigators return to scene in Apopka where skeletal remains were found

APOPKA, Fla. - Investigators were back out at the scene Tuesday where human remains were found last week.
The skeletal remains were found Friday on Marden and Keene roads in a rural area of Apopka.
Investigators have not revealed much about the identity of the person.
About four crime scene vans were at the scene Tuesday and investigators were seen coming in and out of a nearby wooded area.
Deputies believe the remains have been there for some time and said it’s still too soon to determine the cause of death.
No other details were released.
