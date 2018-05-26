Ocoee woman Tracy Ocasio went missing 9 years ago

OCOEE, Fla. - It’s been nine years since Ocoee woman Tracy Ocasio vanished—and police are still trying to figure out what happened to her.
Ocoee police investigators said they are still hopeful someone will come forward with a clue.
“You know, time weighs on a person’s conscience, and we’re hoping that, as time goes by, if someone knows something, that their conscience will tell them to come forward, so we can go ahead and research it,” said Stephen McCosker, Ocoee police deputy chief.
Police said video shows Ocascio leaving the Florida Tap Room bar in MetroWest with James Hataway back in 2009.
Officers said they found her car near his home the next day.
Hataway is a suspect, but has never been charged.
He is serving a life sentence for an unrelated murder of a Seminole County woman.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Ocoee Police Department at (407) 905-3160.
