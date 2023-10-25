‘It has to be done’: Volusia County first responders train for mass shooting response

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-agency training took place at the Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday. Law enforcement leaders called it an unprecedented event.

First responders from every department in Volusia County worked through a series of situations that could occur should a mass shooting take place.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said after the mass shooting at Rob Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, agencies nationwide took a second look at their policies. He said Volusia County needed some work.

“We have never done anything on this magnitude but the world has changed so much that it necessitates that it has to be done,” said Chitwood.

Law enforcement, EMS and fire trained through several scenarios and tended to actors who played out the chaos that could arise during an active shooter situation.

New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Eric Feldman said each agency has very specific roles in major events like the one they practiced.

“We have to train the chiefs and deputy chiefs and the captains to understand how we manage unified command. Over there, we have tactical command. You have lieutenants and sergeants working together with fire and EMS,” Feldman said.

The purpose for police was to quickly take out the shooter, while fire crews and EMS cared for injured victims.

Although every agency participating in the training works in the same county, their response plans might not all align. Leaders are confident after this event, there will be no loopholes.

Chitwood said he wants the county to participate in this type of training every year.

