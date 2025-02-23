It is a warmer start to Sunday across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday started warmer across the area, and more warmth is ahead for the PM hours.

We’ll see more sunshine compared to Saturday and the sun will allow temperatures to climb. Today’s highs will push into the mid-70s, with clouds increasing late.

A storm system in the Gulf will push toward the area later this evening.

Scattered showers will begin to develop by late evening, with rain on the increase overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s.

Monday looks cloudy and somewhat wet across the region. Scattered showers will likely occur throughout the daytime hours, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs for Monday will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday may have a few early morning showers, which will gradually clear during the day. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Even more warmth is ahead for midweek, as dry conditions are expected. Wednesday and Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Slightly cooler temps are likely for Friday and the start of the month of March.

