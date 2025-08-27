‘It was unbearable’: Florida man describes lightning strike that nearly took his life

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida man who nearly died after being struck by lightning is sharing his survival story.

“Every single muscle in my body contracted to the point where I couldn’t function, I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t do anything and that’s the best way I can explain the amount of pain - it was unbearable,” said Travis Kurtz.

He was struck by lightning near St. Pete while checking on one of his company’s commercial properties.

Kurtz said he was struck while it was lightly raining.

He credits the quick actions of a nearby pizza shop owner with saving his life.

After the incident, Kurtz spent several days in the hospital recovering from the severe effects of the lightning strike.

He continues to struggle with memory loss and issues with normal motor skills.

Despite these challenges, Kurtz says he has gained a new outlook on life following the incident.

