‘It’s a Cinderella moment’: Goodwill helps teens get prom outfits

KISSIMMMEE, Fla. — It is Spring Break across most of our districts in Central Florida.

This means that in a matter of weeks, high schoolers will be getting ready for their proms.

While this could be an exciting time, for some families struggling financially, this could also be a challenging time. “It’s a Cinderella Moment, it’s a magical feeling,” said Marissa Coelho, District Manager at Goodwill. “They can get a dress here for maybe 20, 30 dollars, whereas at a normal retail, it would be hundreds and hundreds of dollars.”

On top of that, there’s also transportation, dinner, flowers... all that could cost over 1,000 dollars.

Any way to save is welcome, especially for families on a budget. “It makes a big difference in people’s lives,” said Pat Sidler, a shopper who lives in Kissimmee. “I don’t dress up a lot anymore, but it’s really making it easier for the people that are, they’re still going to parties. and they’re having a good time. I get emotional about it.”

9 Family Connection is a partner of Goodwill. Through the initiative, the organization is making prom outfits like dresses, shoes, ties, and suits really affordable - and they also help the community. “It’s a great thing for all the girls. They need it, it makes them feel so much better,” said

All the dresses and suits are donated by the neighbors, and for the neighbors.

You can donate too, at any of the Goodwill stores. “Sometimes people used those gowns once or twice, so if they are sitting in the closet, we’d love to have people donate them,” said Coelho. “Osceola and Orange counties, their prom is usually in May, so this gives them enough time to shop before it, try them on.”

The money from the dresses and suits goes back to the community in Osceola County.

It will be used for job training for people with special needs and to help folks get through college with multiple scholarships.

There’s a big donation coming up on the 29th and 30th at the Osceola Village and Orange Blossom Trail stores, and community members are encouraged to stop by and help with the initiative.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group