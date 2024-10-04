‘It’s so horrible and heartbreaking’: Parents outraged after teacher misconduct arrest in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Parents picking up their children at Lake Mary High School Thursday were shocked to learn that a teacher who also is an assistant coach was arrested.

“It’s insane that someone who should protect the students is the one that’s indoctrinating them. Harming them,” said Ta’ryus Wilkinson, Lake Mary High School visitor.

Many parents told WFTV they found out about the arrest of Richard Colon as they were picking up their children from school.

Read: Lake Mary High School teacher, assistant coach arrested over misconduct allegations

“The reality is, it’s so horrible and heartbreaking. I feel bad for the people that he might have got in contact with, children,” said Wilkinson.

Thursday, Colon was arrested, taken to the Seminole County Jail, and charged with obscene material-distribution transmitting information harmful to minors, and obscene communication use of a computer to seduce children.

Read: Wind shear to work against the development of tropical system moving into Gulf of Mexico

“I’m glad they found out, and they got him. It’s insane that it happened in the first place,” said Wilkinson.

According to the school, Colon was employed as a Social Studies teacher and assistant coach for the high school girls’ soccer team.

According to a release from Seminole County Public Schools, Colon is on administrative leave, and the incident was reported to the Department of Family and Children Services and Law Enforcement per their operating procedures.

Read: Firefighters battle 2 alarm apartment fire in Orlando

Officials stated that allegations of misconduct are taken seriously, and they will fully cooperate with law enforcement during their investigation.

Colon is currently in Seminole County Jail with no bond. His first appearance in court is Friday at 2 p.m.

In an email, officials encouraged anyone with information to contact Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477) or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group