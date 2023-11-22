James Webb Space Telescope gives new view of the heart of Milky Way galaxy

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA scientists are now studying brand new images of the galaxy from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Astronomers released new images this week showing the center of the Milky Way galaxy.

The telescope used infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye, to create the images.

The pictures contain an estimated half a million stars, ranging in size and age.

Studying the Milky Way’s center with the James Webb Space Telescope could provide insights about the early universe.

