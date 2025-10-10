Jerry soaks northern Caribbean as Subtropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Jerry is bringing heavy rain and winds to the northern Lesser Antilles, while Subtropical Storm Karen has formed in the North Atlantic.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Jerry has winds of 50 mph and is expected to continue affecting the northern Lesser Antilles with strong winds, heavy rainfall, and large swells.

Tropical Storm watches and warnings remain in effect for parts of the northern Lesser Antilles as Jerry is anticipated to move northwest and then north into the North Atlantic.

Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Karen, which formed late Thursday night, has winds of 45 mph according to the 5 a.m. advisory.

Karen is expected to be a short-lived system and is forecast to dissipate this weekend, staying well away from land.

Jerry is no longer expected to become a hurricane, but some slow strengthening is possible as it moves away from the Lesser Antilles.

The National Hurricane Center has advised that Jerry will stay well east of Florida and the United States, minimizing any potential impact on these areas.

Subtropical Storm Karen, while newly formed, is not expected to pose any threat to land as it remains in the North Atlantic.

Residents of the northern Lesser Antilles should remain vigilant as Tropical Storm Jerry continues to bring adverse weather conditions to the region.

Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Karen is expected to dissipate without affecting land.

