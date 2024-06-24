JetBlue adds new local flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando is one of three Florida airports where JetBlue will add service to New York’s Long Island MacArthur Airport.

The New York City-based airline is beginning service from the Long Island airport for the first time, with flights to Orlando International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport

“Long Island is an integral part of the New York Metro area, and we are excited to bring our award-winning service to customers in this community,” Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships, said in a prepared statement.

Read: Surfer Tamayo Perry dies in apparent shark attack off the coast of Oahu

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Police: Man crashes through fence, drives onto tarmac at Orlando International Airport A Tampa man is accused of smashing his car through a fence at Orlando International Airport and then driving onto the tarmac. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group