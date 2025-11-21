Jingle all the way: Universal Orlando unveils holiday celebration with new experiences

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort kicks off its holiday celebration Friday, running daily through Jan. 4, 2026, with festive thrills and experiences for guests.

The celebration features in-park experiences such as Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

Guests can immerse themselves in dazzling décor and wizarding splendor across all three wizarding world locations this season, including Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, and, for the first time, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe.

The Grinchmas event allows guests to step into the whimsical Who-ville in Seuss Landing, where they can meet The Grinch and enjoy a live-retelling of the Dr. Seuss holiday classic, ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ in the stage show ‘Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.’

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s showcases larger-than-life balloons, performers, and colorful holiday floats at Universal Studios Florida.

Guests can try a menu of delicious holiday-themed offerings across the destination, including treats like Snickerdoodle Crepe, The Elegant Ornament dessert, and a Sunday Roast, along with the return of the popular Gingy Cookie.

The Holiday Tribute Store, located in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios, invites guests to journey through a snowy holiday market in a quaint village and explore whimsical rooms.

Add-on experiences, such as The Universal Holiday Tour and The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast, offer guests exclusive opportunities to enhance their visit with guided tours, reserved viewing areas, and meet-and-greets with characters.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group