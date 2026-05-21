Jonny Santiago pleads guilty in Lake County Court, Still faces murder charge in Volusia

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Jonny Santiago pleaded guilty Thursday morning to charges stemming from a 2022 crime spree that ended with a shootout and a crash into a Mount Dora synagogue.

The 22-year-old appeared in Lake County Courtroom 1F before Judge Welke. He looked different from past hearings, now with a full head of hair and a long beard. He still wore the same orange jail jumpsuit.

Santiago admitted guilt to four charges: two counts of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, fleeing police, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with a 20-year minimum mandatory. All sentences will run at the same time.

His attorney, Brian Pakett, said mental health was a major factor in the case.

“My client suffers from extreme mental health disorders. He has been treated at the state hospital. He has previously been deemed not competent to stand trial,” Pakett said.

Santiago was evaluated multiple times over the past few years. Doctors at the state hospital treated him until he was found competent to understand the plea and move forward with the case.

Pakett explained that being competent to stand trial is not the same as saying mental illness did not play a role in the events.

“There’s a difference between being competent to stand trial and your actions being a result of a product of mental health disorders,” Pakett said.

The plea deal avoids a mandatory life sentence that Santiago could have faced if the case had gone to trial. He will also pay restitution to an insurance company that covered medical costs for injured officers.

This plea only resolves the Lake County charges. Santiago still faces a second-degree murder charge in Volusia County for allegedly killing his father, Juan Santiago, in Deltona in July 2022.

Pakett stated that negotiations are ongoing with prosecutors in Volusia County.

“We are in negotiations with the State Attorney’s Office in Volusia County. We maintain in that case that my client is not guilty by reason of insanity,” Pakett said.

Santiago’s mother and uncle were outside the courthouse after the hearing. Pakett said the family is struggling but stands by him.

“They’re very emotional, they’re very upset. Obviously, this is their son, and they love him very much, and they know about his mental health issues, and they support him entirely,” Pakett said.

Pakett also addressed Santiago’s appearance in past court hearings, when he often wore sunglasses. He said it was not a style choice but a medical need.

“This is why he was wearing sunglasses, it’s a vision thing, it’s very bright in the courthouse,” Pakett said.

Santiago is expected to be transferred to Volusia County in the coming days to face the murder charge. Pakett says the defense team will continue working to avoid a life sentence.

“He’s a young kid, he’s got a lot of life left. Mental health should not define him, and mental illness will not define him, and keep him in prison for the rest of his life,” Pakett said.

Channel 9 Eyewitness News will continue to follow this case and provide updates as they become available.

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