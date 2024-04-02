Judge declares mistrial in case of former Orlando fire chief

ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge has declared a mistrial for a sexual harassment case involving former Orlando Fire Chief Rod Williams.

Jerry Girley, Williams’s attorney, said they were unhappy that a verdict was not reached Monday.

Former Orlando Fire Chief Rod Williams took the stand on March 28 and told his story for the first time since resigning in 2019.

His resignation was less than 24 hours after a 9 Investigates report revealed a federal investigator determined Williams sexually harassed, discriminated against and retaliated against the sole female assistant fire chief on his staff.

Girley said they feel it is a partial exoneration that Williams had the opportunity to tell his story to a jury, and they plan to file the proper paperwork as soon as they can to get back on the court’s calendar.

