Judge denies brain exam for driver accused in fatal Marion County migrant bus crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A judge has rejected a request for a brain exam for Bryan Howard, who is accused of killing eight migrant workers in a bus crash last May in Marion County.

Prosecutors claim Bryan Howard was intoxicated by marijuana oil and prescription medications when the crash occurred.

Howard’s attorneys requested a brain examination, arguing it was influenced by a different crash he experienced eight days earlier.

Howard’s trial is set for September, when he will be charged for the fatal bus accident.

The defense’s request for a brain examination was aimed at arguing that Howard’s mental condition was affected by the previous accident.

