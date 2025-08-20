Judge grants removal of GPS monitor for Robin Severance-Lopez

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Judge has ordered that the GPS monitoring device on Robin Severance-Lopez be removed.

Severance-Lopez currently faces accusations that her and estranged husband Marcos Lopez profited nearly a million dollars from the illegal gambling operation and allegedly helped to move $600,000 to $700,000.

Robin Severance-Lopez submitted a request to remove her GPS ankle monitor while she awaits trial.

The filing argued that the monitoring system imposed a financial burden on her, but also asserted she was not a flight risk.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as new information becomes available.

