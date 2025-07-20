Judge rules medical debt to remain in credit reports

ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of Americans could see their credit scores affected due to unpaid medical debt.

The change comes after a judge’s decision to overturn a previous rule.

The rule, if left in place, would have removed billions in medical debt from the credit reports of approximately 15 million people, potentially altering their credit scores significantly.

A consumer reporting group commented that the rule’s removal ensures lenders have all necessary details for their lending decisions.

The overturned rule was designed to alleviate the financial burden on individuals with unpaid medical debt by eliminating it from their credit reports.

