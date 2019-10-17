Jury in Markeith Loyd trial to consider if killing unborn child warrants death penalty

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jurors are set to make a decision regarding the death penalty for Markeith Loyd in the slaying of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.
Loyd was found guilty by a jury on all charges against him Wednesday, including first-degree murder of Dixon and the unborn child.
Testimony revealed that Dixon was about 12 weeks pregnant.
Several potential jurors were disqualified in regards to the killing of the unborn baby.
Loyd's lawyers argued that it's one thing to pursue the death penalty for the murder of Dixon, but the death penalty for the unborn child should be off the table, citing a Florida statute about killing unborn babies that forbids it "notwithstanding any other provision of law."
Prosecutors claim they found that provision, where it says killing an unborn child constitutes a capital felony punishable by the death penalty.
The jury will also be able to consider the fact that Loyd killed someone under the age of 12 as an aggravating factor when deciding on the case's punishment.
The penalty phase is set to begin Monday morning.
