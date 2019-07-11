0 Jury recommends life in prison for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Winter Park nanny

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Update:

A verdict has been reached in the penalty phase of a man convicted of killing a Winter Park nanny.

A jury has recommended life in prison for Scott Nelson, who was convicted of killing Jennifer Fulford.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News to see live reaction to the verdict.

The jury has been dismissed. Their part is done in this case. @WFTV — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) July 11, 2019

At least one member of the jury wanted life in prison without parole and a death sentence must be unanimous which is why Nelson got life. @WFTV — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) July 11, 2019

#BREAKING Jury has reached a verdict: recommendation is for Scott Nelson not to be given the death penalty for the murder of Jennifer Fulford @WFTV — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) July 11, 2019

Previous story:

Jurors continued to deliberate Thursday between recommending a sentence of life in prison or the death penalty for a man convicted of killing a Winter Park nanny.

Two weeks ago, Scott Nelson was convicted of kidnapping and killing Jennifer Fulford in 2017.

Prosecutors claimed in court Wednesday that Nelson murdered Fulford because he wanted to end up in the courtroom on the witness stand.

Throughout the trial, Nelson has made shocking statements on the stand from confessing to the murder to declaring himself a “homicidal maniac.”

Defense attorneys have mounted their case against giving Nelson the death penalty by calling their own client a liar.

They want the jury to believe Nelson was making Fulford's murder sound worse than it was when he confessed.

Part of the defense's argument involves accepting that Nelson is a liar: “He said he twisted the knife in her heart during his confession. But I asked Dr. Stephanie about that and he said there was no evidence of that. Just straight in and out.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 10, 2019

Hicks: “There was a purpose behind everything he did. This was a calculated plan that he had. There was a purpose to everything. From buying the supplies to leaving the body in broad daylight in a field.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 10, 2019

Hicks: “Jennifer Fulford is dead because he accomplished his goal. And that accomplishment warrants the imposition of the death penalty.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 10, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.