Jury selected for Volusia County ‘Xbox murders’ resentencing

DELAND, Fla. — After four days of selection, a jury has been seated in the resentencing of two men convicted of multiple murders.

Twelve jurors and two alternates will return to the Volusia County Courthouse Monday to begin hearing the case to decide new sentences for Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter.

Victorino participated in jury selection, while Hunter declined.

The pair was convicted in 2008 for the slayings of six people in 2004. The infamous case was dubbed the “Xbox murders” because the killings wee over an Xbox the defendants claimed was stolen.

Their original death sentences were overturned because the decisions were not unanimous. The new jury will decide if those death sentences will be reinstated.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group