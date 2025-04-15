Resentencing for Volusia County ‘Xbox murders’ to begin next week

DELAND, Fla. — Jury selection for the resentencing of two high-profile convicted killers will begin next week.

Troy Victorino, 48, and Jerone Hunter, 38, will again face a court’s decision after their previous death sentences were overturned in 2017.

Jury selection is set for Monday morning at the Volusia County Courthouse with Judge Dawn Nichols presiding.

Testimony will begin after the jury is seated.

Victorino and Hunter were convicted of murder in 2008 for the notorious case dubbed the “Xbox murders.” Prosecutors say the pair, along with two others, killed six people and a dog in 2004 over an Xbox the defendants claimed was stolen.

Victorino was portrayed as the ringleader in the massacre.

Both were sentenced to death, but that was overturned because the decisions were not unanimous.

They had previously been set for resentencing in 2023.

