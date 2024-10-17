Jury selection enters 4th day for Sarah Boone ‘suitcase murder’ trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jury selection will enter its fourth day Thursday in the trial of Sarah Boone.

She’s the Orange County woman accused of killing her boyfriend by trapping him in a suitcase.

Channel 9 learned Wednesday that Boone is expected to take the stand during the trial.

Attorneys for Boone all but confirmed she will take the stand in her own defense.

But on the other side, prosecutors tried to convince the judge this case didn’t meet the requirements for a battered spouse defense.

Prosecutors claimed the history of abuse between Boone and the victim, Jorge Torres, was irrelevant because Boone was in no immediate danger the day Torres died.

According to Boone’s statements to police, the longtime couple was having a good day when she zipped her boyfriend in a suitcase during a game of hide and seek.

Boone’s attorneys argued her testimony will show that she was in danger.

Jury selection continues at 9 a.m.

