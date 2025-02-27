Katy Perry picked to join all-female crew for Blue Origin rocket launch

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, announced Thursday that pop singer Katy Perry and other celebrities were picked to launch into space.

The all-female crew will also feature Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn and Amanda Nguyen.

🚀 Meet the New Shepard NS-31 crew launching this spring: Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez, who brought the mission together. Read more: https://t.co/w4ryNViYPI pic.twitter.com/qm45kHVc2e — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) February 27, 2025

The crew will fly to space aboard the 31st mission of the New Shepard rocket.

Officials said the launch is planned for sometime in the spring.

Blue Origin said it has flown 52 people on its rockets to the boundary of space.

