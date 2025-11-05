Keen, Rose win Orlando City Commission seats; District 3 goes to runoff

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando voted Tuesday on who will represent them at City Commission for the next four years.

Seats for Districts 1, 3, and 5 were up for grabs.

District 5 Commissioner Shan Rose won with a 450-vote lead over opponent Regina Hill. Rose won the seat in a special election last year after Hill was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis in April 2024 following the indictment on felony charges.

District 1 incumbent Jim Gray lost his seat to former State Representative Tom Keen. Keen won in a landslide with nearly 54 percent of the vote and a 1,247-vote advantage over Gray. Gray was first elected to the City Commission in 2012. Final vote: 2,961

However, District 3 will be going into a runoff. Roger Chapin and Miran Tanna had just a 13-vote difference.

Final Results

District 1:

Tom Keen 53.97%

Jim Gray 31.24%

Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund 9.62%

Manny Acosta 5.16%

District 3:

Roger Chapin 34.01%

Mira Tanna 33.83%

Chris Durant 18.09%

Kimberly Kiss 9.31%

Samual Chambers 4.76%

District 5:

Shan Rose 51.84%

Regina Hill 32.71%

Lawanna Gelzer 15.45%

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group