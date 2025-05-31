Kennedy Space Center inducts two into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation has revealed the 2025 inductees to the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Veteran NASA astronauts Bernard Harris and Peggy Whitson will join the 109 astronauts already in the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Both Harris and Whitson extended their careers with NASA after their time as astronauts, with Harris dedicating 10 years and Whitson 37 years.

Currently, Harris is involved in the venture capital sector, while Whitson pursues her passion for space and exploration as an astronaut and the director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space.

The U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame welcomes two exceptional and trailblazing veterans of the space program who contributed significantly to NASA’s mission and program...Harris and Whitson continue to serve as exemplary role models in their post-NASA careers. What a tremendous honor to induct them into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. — Curt Brown, Astronaut Scholarship Foundation Chairman

