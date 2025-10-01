Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex remains open during government shutdown

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex remains open to the public despite the government shutdown, ensuring visitors can continue exploring its various attractions.

Operated by Delaware North for NASA, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is not reliant on government or taxpayer funding, allowing it to maintain operations during the shutdown.

Visitors to the complex can enjoy various attractions, including Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®, and Space Shuttle Atlantis®.

The complex also offers Journey To Mars, space films inside the IMAX® theater, the Rocket Garden, Planet Play, The Gantry at LC-39, and the Apollo/Saturn V Center.

Special interest tours and the KSC Bus Tours are fully operational, providing guests with an immersive experience of space exploration history and technology.

