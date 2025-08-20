Kissimmee approves Civic Center demolition for new building projects

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee city officials have given the go-ahead to demolish the Civic Center on Dakin Avenue and construct a new convention center alongside a luxury hotel.

The project is projected to generate as much as $6.5 million in property taxes and create 400 construction jobs for the community

Construction on the new convention center is expected to start next year.

