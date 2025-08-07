Kissimmee City Council implements new noise ordinance for downtown bars

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee City Council has passed a new noise ordinance that requires downtown bars to lower their music volumes.

The ordinance, approved at last night’s city council meeting, sets specific noise limits for businesses in the area. From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., noise must not exceed 85 decibels; from 10 PM to midnight, the limit is 70 decibels; and from midnight to 7 AM, noise must be kept to 65 decibels with no speakers allowed.

The decision comes after several businesses expressed concerns about previous noise regulations.

The new ordinance is seen as a compromise that allows businesses to remain open longer while adhering to lower volume requirements.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group