Kissimmee Gateway Airport nears completion of $10 million renovation, boosting jobs and tourism

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Gateway Airport is nearing the completion of a massive renovation project, potentially finishing earlier than expected.

A year ago, the city of Kissimmee received a $10 million grant to address critical maintenance issues at the airport. The project includes over 4,000 feet of upgrades to worn-down taxiways, improvements to drainage systems, and the installation of new lights and signs.

“We’re bringing in a lot of dollars creating a lot of jobs here to support the instruction of aircraft,” said Shaun Germolus, Director of Aviation for the City of Kissimmee. “Support maintenance. All the activity that goes on here. Plus the tourism is a big part of our area.”

The city has confirmed that most of the improvements were covered by the FAA grant.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group