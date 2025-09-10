Kissimmee offers small business relief grants to those who are still affected by the pandemic

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee is offering Small Business Relief Grants to support local businesses still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with applications opening on September 17.

These grants, part of the city’s Business Boost program, provide financial assistance to small businesses within Kissimmee city limits that continue to face economic hardships due to the pandemic. The grants range from $5,000 to $20,000, depending on the size of the business, and do not require repayment.

Eligible businesses must have experienced a decrease in revenue between 2020 and 2023 compared to 2019, increased operating costs, or pandemic-related debt affecting cash flow.

Both brick-and-mortar and home-based businesses within Kissimmee city limits can apply, provided they meet specific criteria.

To qualify, businesses must operate with a physical location in Kissimmee, meet the SBA definition of a small business, have been established before March 11, 2021, and demonstrate financial hardship caused or worsened by COVID-19.

They must also hold an active City of Kissimmee Business Tax Receipt and be listed as ‘Active’ on Sunbiz.org.

Applicants are required to submit various documents, including a completed application, business tax returns from 2019 to 2023, and supporting documents to prove financial hardship.

The grant amounts are determined by the business’s size, measured by square footage.

It is important to note that submitting an application does not guarantee funding, as awards are based on eligibility, completeness, and availability of funds.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, and grant funds may be taxable.

