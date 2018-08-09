Kissimmee police arrest Orange County deputy on domestic violence charge

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 25-year-old Orange County deputy surrendered himself to Kissimmee police Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The Kissimmee Police Department on Saturday issued an arrest warrant for Orange County Deputy Jamahl Morse in connection with a domestic battery incident, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.
Morse has been employed with the Sheriff's Office since June 2017, Watrel said.
"He has been relieved of law enforcement duties and has been assigned to an administrative position pending the outcome of the case," she said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
