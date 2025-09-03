Kissimmee police make 521 stops, 270 citations, 11 arrests over Labor Day weekend

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department was out in full force over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Police said they conducted a significant traffic enforcement operation that resulted in 521 traffic stops and 270 citations issued.

The operation aimed to reduce dangerous driving and emphasize the importance of traffic law enforcement.

During the weekend, officers made 11 arrests, including five for driving under the influence and one “Super Speeder.”

Police are urging citizens to plan ahead during the holiday by arranging a safe ride or designating a sober driver.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group