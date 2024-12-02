Kissimmee Police seek public assistance in homicide investigation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department requests public help with an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police said around 8:17 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a 911 call reporting a body was found near the Emory Street canal.

When officers arrived, the found a deceased male victim.

The death is being investigated as suspicious, and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on the evening of Nov. 27 to call the Kissimmee Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 407-846-3333.

People who wish to remain anonymous can call CRIIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.

