Kissimmee woman, 63, dies after being hit by driver in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:17 a.m. Monday at the intersection of San Lorenzo Road and Koa Street in Poinciana.

Investigators said a 51-year-old Kissimmee man was driving a 2017 Honda Civic when he struck a pedestrian.

Troopers said the pedestrian, a 63-year-old Kissimmee woman, died at the scene after being struck by the car.

Officials said the driver of the car remained at the scene after the crash.

Troopers said there is a roadblock at the intersection for an ongoing crash investigation.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

