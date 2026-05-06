Kitten rescued from car engine in Casselberry makes recovery

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A small kitten is recovering after being rescued from inside a car engine in Casselberry.

According to Seminole County Animal Services and the Seminole County Fire Department, firefighters responded with Tower 25 to a Walmart parking lot after the kitten was found trapped inside a vehicle’s engine.

Firefighter Robert Soto helped remove the animal, and with no owner on scene, Animal Services took custody of the kitten and transported it for veterinary care.

Officials say the kitten suffered minor burns to its paws but is now safe and recovering.

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