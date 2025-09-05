Knife-wielding man causes $20K in damage during Palm Coast liquor store rampage, sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said a man was arrested after a violent incident at a Palm Coast liquor store on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Kimmel, 38, of Wappingers Falls, New York, was taken into custody by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies after causing significant damage to Sharps Discount Liquors.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of a verbal disturbance at the store.

Warning: This video contains offensive language

Kimmel, who had a large knife in his waistband, was found standing on the counter, spitting and throwing glass bottles.

“This guy must have really wanted another drink, but he found out he’s not in New York, and we won’t tolerate behavior like this in Florida,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

According to a store employee, Kimmel initially purchased four liquor shots before returning to the store to buy more.

When the clerk refused to sell him additional alcohol, Kimmel began screaming, jumped onto the counter, and started kicking items off.

The store employee and other customers locked themselves in the back room to escape the chaos.

Upon arrival, deputies physically removed Kimmel from the counter and took him outside.

Outside the store, Kimmel resisted arrest by kicking, screaming, and spitting blood at the deputies, leading them to place a spit mask over his head.

Kimmel was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace and multiple felonies, including burglary with assault or battery, eight counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and criminal mischief over $1,000.

Deputies said Kimmel has a history of burglary, driving under the influence, and possession of stolen property.

In this incident, he caused over $20,000 in damage, according to a report.

