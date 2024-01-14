Knights represent at the Hula Bowl in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hula Bowl college football all-star game took place at FBC Mortgage stadium at UCF.

Players who were invited came from all over the nation to improve their NFL Draft stock including four UCF players.

Representing the Knights were quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, defensive end Tre’mon Morris-Brash, linebacker Jason Johnson and cornerback Decorian Patterson.

Plumlee will be hoping to move himself into the draft picture because his draft-ability at this point remains in question. In his two seasons at UCF, he threw for 4,857 yards and 29 touchdowns. He completed 379 of 602 (63%) of his passes and tossed 16 interceptions.

The most draftable Knights player in the game is likely Morris-Brash (6-2, 245), who had 56 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks this past season. Johnson (6-2, 235) led the Knights in tackles with 114.

Plumlee representing Team Aina made the most of his opportunities as he scored a touchdown in his second stint at quarterback.

Team Kai would go on to defeat Team Aina 24-17.

Channel 9 caught up with Plumlee after the game.

