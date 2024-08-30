La Madeleine French café and bakery to open an Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. — La Madeleine French café and bakery has signed agreements to develop three locations in Tennessee, Texas, and Orlando, Florida, over the next three years.

Founded in Dallas in 1983, La Madeleine has since grown to over 90 locations across the United States and internationally.

“As we expand across the country, we want to partner with franchise groups that demonstrate the passion, expertise and commitment needed to introduce our high-quality and classic French fare to new cities nationwide,” said la Madeleine Chief Operating Officer Christine Johnson. “We know that Alvaro, Madeleine, Rick and Mohamed are highly dedicated to our concept and will represent la Madeleine well to new guests in Orlando, Nashville and Galveston.”

Read: Chick-Fil-A brings back two popular menu items for a limited time

“We are expanding again across the U.S. on the strength of our approachable French cuisine concept, and we welcome new entrepreneurs seeking growth opportunities to join our brand,” said la Madeleine Senior Director of Franchise Development Mark Ramage. “As we introduce our franchise concept to the next wave of business owners, we create opportunities for new guests to visit our cafés and attract potential franchise candidates who can deliver exceptional dining experiences in new markets.”

The Orlando location is slated to open in Summer 2025.

Read: Fantasy 5 ticket worth $114K purchased in Central Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group